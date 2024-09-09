Monday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Industrial sector, up 1.7%. Within that group, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 12.88% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.95% year-to-date, and Delta Air Lines Inc is up 10.09% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and DAL make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 20.67% on a year-to-date basis. PNC Financial Services Group, meanwhile, is up 20.77% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 19.88% year-to-date. Combined, PNC and DFS make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.7% Financial +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.3% Materials +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Energy +0.5%

