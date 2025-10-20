Markets
MRNA

Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

October 20, 2025 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 6.66% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.24% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 18.30% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and COO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 24.75% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.38% year-to-date, and Robinhood Markets Inc is up 269.73% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.5%
Technology & Communications+1.4%
Industrial+1.4%
Energy+1.3%
Materials+1.0%
Services+0.9%
Financial+0.9%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Utilities+0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 SAFE Dividend Stocks
 Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis
 M and T Bank Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SAFE Dividend Stocks-> Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis-> M and T Bank Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
COO
XLV
SMCI
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.