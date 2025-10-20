Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 6.66% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.24% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 18.30% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and COO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 24.75% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 83.38% year-to-date, and Robinhood Markets Inc is up 269.73% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.4% Industrial +1.4% Energy +1.3% Materials +1.0% Services +0.9% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3%

