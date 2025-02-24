Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.40% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.96% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 33.36% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and WST make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (Symbol: BRK.B) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. Berkshire Hathaway Inc New, meanwhile, is up 10.56% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 3.23% year-to-date. Combined, BRK.B and TRV make up approximately 13.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.2% Materials +0.1% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2%

