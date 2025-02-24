News & Insights

Markets
CRL

Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

February 24, 2025 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 7.40% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.96% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 33.36% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and WST make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (Symbol: BRK.B) and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. Berkshire Hathaway Inc New, meanwhile, is up 10.56% year-to-date, and Travelers Companies Inc is up 3.23% year-to-date. Combined, BRK.B and TRV make up approximately 13.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+1.0%
Financial+0.8%
Services+0.7%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Industrial+0.2%
Materials+0.1%
Energy+0.1%
Utilities-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 CROX Historical Earnings
 MHLD Options Chain
 BRZE shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CROX Historical Earnings-> MHLD Options Chain-> BRZE shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRL
WST
XLV
BRK.B
TRV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.