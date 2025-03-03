Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.79% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.25% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 10.23% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and SYK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.69% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is up 5.43% year-to-date, and Mondelez International Inc is up 10.81% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and MDLZ make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-2.5%
