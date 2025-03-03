News & Insights

Markets
VTRS

Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

March 03, 2025 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 8.79% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.25% year-to-date, and Stryker Corp is up 10.23% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and SYK make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.69% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is up 5.43% year-to-date, and Mondelez International Inc is up 10.81% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and MDLZ make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Financial+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%
Services-0.5%
Industrial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Materials-1.4%
Energy-2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Entertainment Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USEG
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Entertainment Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USEG-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VIR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTRS
SYK
XLV
HSY
MDLZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.