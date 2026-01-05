Monday Sector Leaders: Financial, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 3.05% year-to-date. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, meanwhile, is up 10.92% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd is up 7.78% year-to-date. Combined, IBKR and IVZ make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 3.47% on a year-to-date basis. United Rentals Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.42% year-to-date, and Moody's Corp. is up 4.01% year-to-date. URI makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+2.0%
|Industrial
|+1.9%
|Energy
|+1.7%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Services
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-2.2%
