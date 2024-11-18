News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

November 18, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

November 18, 2024 — 02:31 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.8%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 17.24% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.40% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 23.04% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and FANG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 28.92% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 285.11% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 97.38% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.8%
Utilities+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Healthcare+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Materials+0.5%
Services+0.4%
Financial+0.2%
Industrial+0.1%

