Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 10.29% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 16.19% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.49% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and APA make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 31.30% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 133.64% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 50.43% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PEG make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.0% Financial -1.1%

