Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 10.52% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.85% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 21.58% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and XOM make up approximately 28.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 21.39% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.11% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 2.73% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and CNP make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0% Services 0.0% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.8%

