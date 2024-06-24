Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.6%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 9.61% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.25% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 16.93% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.91% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.61% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 132.41% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and VST make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.9% Materials +0.9% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.6%

