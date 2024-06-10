Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 9.51% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.87% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 3.73% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 12.78% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.43% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 129.85% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
