Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 9.51% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.87% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 3.73% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 12.78% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.43% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 129.85% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and VST make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Utilities +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Services 0.0% Financial 0.0% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.4%

