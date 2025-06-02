Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 3.01% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.16% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 4.06% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.04% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 16.56% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 7.60% year-to-date. Combined, MU and AVGO make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
