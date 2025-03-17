News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

March 17, 2025 — 02:53 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 6.68% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.33% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 10.46% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and TRGP make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.50% on a year-to-date basis. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.90% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 8.91% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and ENPH make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.9%
Technology & Communications+1.8%
Services+1.5%
Industrial+1.5%
Materials+1.5%
Financial+1.4%
Utilities+1.3%
Healthcare+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.2%

