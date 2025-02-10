Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 2.4%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 5.43% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.06% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 15.94% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EQT make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.9% and 13.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 1.79% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.60% year-to-date, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. is up 6.70% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Technology & Communications +1.4% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.5% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.6%

