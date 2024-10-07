Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 14.31% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.58% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 13.65% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.7% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 17.86% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 69.26% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 163.25% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 13.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.4%
|Utilities
|-1.7%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
ESRT Stock Predictions
IRL market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.