Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.4%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 14.31% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.58% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 13.65% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.7% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 17.86% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 69.26% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 163.25% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NVDA make up approximately 13.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.0% Financial -1.4% Utilities -1.7%

