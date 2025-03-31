Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 9.49% year-to-date. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is up 6.08% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 5.59% year-to-date. Combined, COP and EOG make up approximately 12.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 8.80% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.05% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 14.73% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
