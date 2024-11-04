Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 9.26% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.81% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 21.07% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and XOM make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.58% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 18.39% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 28.68% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and ALB make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Utilities -0.8%

