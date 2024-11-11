Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 14.92% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.51% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 1.90% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 33.98% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is up 14.51% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co is up 50.27% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and WFC make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
