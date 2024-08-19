Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 10.46% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.48% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 1.67% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.8%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.76% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 6.93% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 12.11% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and CAG make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.8% Materials +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5%

