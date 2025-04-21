Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 2.0%. Within that group, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two large stocks leading the way, with KHC showing a gain of 0.9% and ADM down 0.1%. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 7.32% year-to-date. Kraft Heinz Co, meanwhile, is down 1.94% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co., is down 4.43% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and ADM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 2.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and down 5.78% on a year-to-date basis. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.16% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 12.00% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and CF make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -2.0% Materials -2.3% Services -2.5% Healthcare -2.6% Industrial -3.1% Financial -3.2% Utilities -3.3% Technology & Communications -3.5% Energy -3.9%

