Markets
KHC

Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

April 21, 2025 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 2.0%. Within that group, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) are two large stocks leading the way, with KHC showing a gain of 0.9% and ADM down 0.1%. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 7.32% year-to-date. Kraft Heinz Co, meanwhile, is down 1.94% year-to-date, and Archer Daniels Midland Co., is down 4.43% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and ADM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 2.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and down 5.78% on a year-to-date basis. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.16% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 12.00% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and CF make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products-2.0%
Materials-2.3%
Services-2.5%
Healthcare-2.6%
Industrial-3.1%
Financial-3.2%
Utilities-3.3%
Technology & Communications-3.5%
Energy-3.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 AFH Historical Stock Prices
 SNPS Price Target
 ENV market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AFH Historical Stock Prices-> SNPS Price Target-> ENV market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KHC
ADM
IYK
DOW
CF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.