Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 12.10% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.13% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 22.36% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.26% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 37.40% year-to-date, and FMC Corp. is up 2.62% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FMC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Ex-Dividend Calendar
SWSS market cap history
Institutional Holders of RLI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.