Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 12.10% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.13% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 22.36% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.26% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 37.40% year-to-date, and FMC Corp. is up 2.62% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and FMC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.3% Healthcare -0.1%

