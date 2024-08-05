Monday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 1.7%. Within the sector, Kellanova (Symbol: K) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 7.64% year-to-date. Kellanova, meanwhile, is up 31.54% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 19.85% year-to-date. Combined, K and TSN make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 1.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 6.61% on a year-to-date basis. AMETEK Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.58% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 12.19% year-to-date. Combined, AME and GNRC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -1.7% Industrial -1.8% Healthcare -2.1% Materials -2.1% Financial -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.2% Energy -2.2% Services -2.3% Utilities -2.5%

