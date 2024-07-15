Monday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, up about 8.3% and shares of Merchants Bancorp up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Algoma Steel Group, trading up by about 12.5% and Northern Dynasty Minerals, trading higher by about 7.5% on Monday.

