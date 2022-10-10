In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cadiz, up about 13.1% and shares of Middlesex Water up about 2.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading up by about 3.5% and Koppers Holdings, trading up by about 2.9% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.