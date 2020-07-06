Monday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles, up about 49% and shares of Arcimotoup about 22.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by S&W Seed, trading up by about 22.7% and Adecoagro, trading up by about 3% on Monday.

