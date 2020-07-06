Markets
SOLO

Monday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Agriculture & Farm Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles, up about 49% and shares of Arcimotoup about 22.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by S&W Seed, trading up by about 22.7% and Adecoagro, trading up by about 3% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Agriculture & Farm Products
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Agriculture & Farm Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOLO FUV SANW AGRO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular