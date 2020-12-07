Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within the sector, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 0.93% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 36.23% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 3.85% year-to-date. Combined, FE and ES make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) and NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 38.64% on a year-to-date basis. Tyler Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 44.99% year-to-date, and NortonLifeLock Inc is up 26.20% year-to-date. Combined, TYL and NLOK make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Financial -1.0% Energy -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.