Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within the sector, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 10.24% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.51% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 16.12% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DTE make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 13.36% on a year-to-date basis. Carrier Global Corp, meanwhile, is up 87.67% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 33.64% year-to-date. FTNT makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Energy -0.0% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Financial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.