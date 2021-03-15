Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 1.04% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.99% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 4.02% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and LNT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.64% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is up 29.97% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp is up 9.93% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and LVS make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.0% Services +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.5%

