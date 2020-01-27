Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.6%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 5.45% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.94% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 8.58% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PNW make up approximately 14.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 0.64% on a year-to-date basis. Horton Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.65% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp is up 21.49% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.6% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Financial -1.1% Healthcare -1.4% Industrial -1.5% Materials -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.9% Energy -3.3%

