Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 22.24% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 29.29% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 39.66% year-to-date. Combined, ES and SRE make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 24.69% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.42% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 23.44% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and DISCA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Energy -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.