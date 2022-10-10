Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 8.32% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.96% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 5.79% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and EXC make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 21.73% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 35.13% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 4.70% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and NUE make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Energy -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.7%

