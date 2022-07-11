Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 0.71% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.18% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 5.76% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and NI make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 18.53% on a year-to-date basis. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is down 30.78% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp, is down 31.91% year-to-date. SHW makes up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -0.9% Services -1.6%

