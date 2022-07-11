Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 0.71% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.18% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 5.76% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and NI make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 18.53% on a year-to-date basis. Sherwin-Williams Co, meanwhile, is down 30.78% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp, is down 31.91% year-to-date. SHW makes up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Healthcare -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Energy -0.9%
Services -1.6%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

