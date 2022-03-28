Markets
NRG

Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 2.60% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.93% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 12.09% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and EXC make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.88% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.07% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 18.52% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ISRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRG EXC XLU MRNA ISRG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular