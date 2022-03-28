Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 2.60% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.93% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 12.09% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and EXC make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.88% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.07% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 18.52% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ISRG make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Services -0.7% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.9% Energy -2.6%

