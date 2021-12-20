Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 12.49% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.57% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 7.70% year-to-date. Combined, D and AEP make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 21.40% on a year-to-date basis. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is up 70.18% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc, is down 9.29% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and DVA make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.3% Services -1.5% Consumer Products -1.6% Industrial -1.8% Energy -2.1% Financial -2.3% Materials -2.7%

