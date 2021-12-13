Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 14.14% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.23% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 19.50% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AWK make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 21.10% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 160.53% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 1.85% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BMY make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Services
|-1.6%
|Energy
|-2.9%
