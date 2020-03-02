Markets
AES

Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.2%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 4.4% on the day, and up 0.45% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 9.58% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ES make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 11.52% on a year-to-date basis. Crown Castle International Corp , meanwhile, is up 7.30% year-to-date, and Cincinnati Financial Corp., is down 5.82% year-to-date. CINF makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +4.2%
Financial +2.6%
Technology & Communications +2.2%
Consumer Products +2.1%
Materials +2.0%
Healthcare +1.9%
Industrial +1.4%
Services +0.7%
Energy -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES ES XLU CCI CINF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular