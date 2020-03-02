Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 4.2%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 4.4% on the day, and up 0.45% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is down 9.58% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ES make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 11.52% on a year-to-date basis. Crown Castle International Corp , meanwhile, is up 7.30% year-to-date, and Cincinnati Financial Corp., is down 5.82% year-to-date. CINF makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +4.2% Financial +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.2% Consumer Products +2.1% Materials +2.0% Healthcare +1.9% Industrial +1.4% Services +0.7% Energy -0.1%

