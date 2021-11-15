Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 9.69% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.40% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 0.88% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and NRG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 58.31% on a year-to-date basis. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 17.47% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 183.11% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and DVN make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.6% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.