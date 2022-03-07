Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 0.25% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.96% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.69% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SO make up approximately 23.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 36.67% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 42.45% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 60.69% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Energy -0.0% Healthcare -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.2% Financial -2.6% Industrial -2.6% Consumer Products -3.1% Materials -3.1% Services -3.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.