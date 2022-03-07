Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 0.25% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.96% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.69% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SO make up approximately 23.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 36.67% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 42.45% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 60.69% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Energy -0.0%
Healthcare -1.8%
Technology & Communications -2.2%
Financial -2.6%
Industrial -2.6%
Consumer Products -3.1%
Materials -3.1%
Services -3.7%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

