Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 1.91% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.08% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy, is down 1.56% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and SRE make up approximately 23.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 3.50% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co , meanwhile, is up 5.34% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co. is up 3.35% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and SJM make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.2% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.7% Materials -1.2% Energy -2.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.