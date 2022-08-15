Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.23% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.59% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 4.29% year-to-date. Combined, D and PEG make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.42% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.76% year-to-date, and Monster Beverage Corp, is down 4.57% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Services 0.0% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.5% Energy -2.4%

