Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.23% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.59% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 4.29% year-to-date. Combined, D and PEG make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 3.42% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.76% year-to-date, and Monster Beverage Corp, is down 4.57% year-to-date. MNST makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Services 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -2.4%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

