Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Packaging & Containers

November 14, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Daseke, up about 14.8% and shares of Knight-swift Transportation Holdings up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Graphic Packaging Holding, trading higher by about 3.3% and Amcor, trading higher by about 2.8% on Monday.

