Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, up about 13% and shares of Arcbest up about 9.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Camber Energy, trading higher by about 20.7% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 15.3% on Monday.

