In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Yellow, up about 3.3% and shares of AMERCO up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Purple Innovation, trading higher by about 40.9% and Container Store Group, trading higher by about 2.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

