Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Yellow, up about 3.3% and shares of AMERCO up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Purple Innovation, trading higher by about 40.9% and Container Store Group, trading higher by about 2.2% on Monday.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

