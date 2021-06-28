Markets
ETSY

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 13.24% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.75% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 5.61% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.37% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.59% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and NEE make up approximately 17.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.6%
Materials -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Financial -1.2%
Energy -3.5%

