Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within the sector, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.8% and 10.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 23.62% year-to-date. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 45.38% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 36.96% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and MCHP make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 2.5%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.5% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 30.56% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 58.67% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 48.65% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and LYV make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.8% Services -2.5% Industrial -3.1% Consumer Products -3.3% Healthcare -4.5% Materials -4.5% Energy -4.7% Utilities -4.8% Financial -5.8%

