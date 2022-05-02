Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 18.92% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 58.58% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 17.95% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 20.98% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.80% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 31.58% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and KMX make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.3% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -1.1% Materials -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Financial -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.