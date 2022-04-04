Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 30.4% and 8.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 7.42% year-to-date. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.63% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 37.19% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.1%. Among large Services stocks, Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 9.26% on a year-to-date basis. Penn National Gaming Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.64% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 34.34% year-to-date. Combined, PENN and NFLX make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Services +1.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.5% Energy -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Financial -1.0% Utilities -1.3%

