Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 7.09% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 56.64% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 20.22% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and NVDA make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 21.30% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 60.70% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is up 19.73% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Materials +1.0% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.6% Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.2%

