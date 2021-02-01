Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.4%. Within that group, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 7.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 1.90% year-to-date. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.94% year-to-date, and Xerox Holdings Corp, is down 2.71% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and XRX make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) and MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 3.34% on a year-to-date basis. Fidelity National Information Services Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.25% year-to-date, and MSCI Inc, is down 7.20% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.4% Industrial +1.3% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.