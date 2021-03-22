Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 1.80% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.84% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 19.06% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and KLAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.86% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.58% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and CTLT make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.2%

