Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 17.14% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.84% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 21.83% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and ANET make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.69% on a year-to-date basis. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is down 0.49% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 3.90% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and BIIB make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.2% Energy -1.2%

